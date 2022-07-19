Advertisement

Vaughn named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs past Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23)...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs past Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Deuce Vaughn continues to get recognition heading into his junior year.

He’s one of 85 players in the nation, and eight from the Big 12 to be nominated for the 86th Maxwell Award. The award is to honor the outstanding player in college football. This is the second straight year Vaughn has been on this list.

Vaughn ranked in the top 10 nationally in several categories including some in the top five in 2021. Vaughn was fourth in rushing touchdowns with 22 and fifth in scrimmage yards per game with 144.

Vaughn is chasing more history this upcoming season as he needs 98 more receiving yards to become the 10th player in Big 12 history to post 2,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career.

