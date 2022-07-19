Two-vehicle crash in south Topeka sends one to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a Topeka hospital following a car-minivan crash late Tuesday morning on the city’s south side.

The collision was reported at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 29th and Burlingame Road.

Police at the scene said a Toyota Sienna minivan and a Chevrolet Camaro collided just north of the intersection.

Both vehicles were traveling south on Burlingame Road at the time of the collision, police said.

The driver of the Camaro was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

Neither of the two occupants in the Toyota required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

All north- and southbound lanes in the 2800 block of S.W. Burlingame Road were shut down for nearly an hour and a half following the crash.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

