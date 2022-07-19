Tuesday night forecast: Cold front tonight does little for tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front overnight tonight will drop our temperatures by about 5º-10º for Wednesday, but the extreme heat is still a concern through Saturday. Some relief may be found in north winds tomorrow, but south winds return Thursday and temperatures climb into the upper 90s to near 100º for Thursday. Limited to no rain chance exists through next Sunday. A stronger cold front may sweep through next Sunday night and cool us down into the low 90s for a few days next week, but that’s a ways away yet.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds SW/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Similar to today, sunny in the morning with some passing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds N 10-15 mph.

So far for 2022 Topeka has seen just 3 days of 100º or higher and 34 days of 90º or higher. We average 7 triple digit heat days in any year and we are on track to meet that figure this week. It’s also been 10 years since our last multi-day 100º stretch. The last time was July 2012. Find a pool this week or some other way to stay cool, especially if you work outside. The Sun will bright with temperatures ranging between the upper 90s to low 100s this week after Wednesday.

Winds will also be breezy towards the end of the week with south winds between 10 to 20 mph. We will still be hot this next weekend and generally sunny through Sunday. As things stand now, a stronger cold front is on track to pass through Kansas late Sunday into Monday. This front will knock temperatures to the low to mid 90s for the start of next week and will provide us with our next rain chance when it comes through. Upper 90s are likely to continue for next week.

Taking Action:

The heat is going to be the main concern all week: Stay cool by limiting outdoor exposure and hydrating with plenty of water. Additional heat safety tips here There are indications of low chances of overnight showers/storms beginning Thursday night so don’t be surprised if we have to add more chances vs what’s on the 8 day. The best chance is looking to be Sunday night.

