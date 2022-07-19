Tuesday forecast: Extreme heat the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Extreme heat remains the top concern through at least Saturday with tomorrow the ‘coolest’ day and similar to yesterday. Heat indices will likely be in the 100-110 range everyday based on the latest indications on how humid it will be.

Taking Action:



The heat is going to be the main concern all week: Stay cool by limiting outdoor exposure and hydrating with plenty of water. Additional heat safety tips here There are indications of low chances of overnight showers/storms beginning Thursday night so don’t be surprised if we have to add more chances vs what’s on the 8 day. The best chance is looking to be Sunday night.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Heat remains the main concern especially since we’re likely going to have most spots with 3 consecutive days in the triple digits Thursday through Saturday. By Sunday there remains uncertainty in the models on a cool down through Monday before warming back up Tuesday. The extent of the cool down will be monitored but just to give you an idea, one model has a high around Sunday 86° while the other model has the high still 102°. Needless to say, the location of a frontal boundary will be key during this time period.

Today: Sunny this morning with a few passing clouds this afternoon. Highs range from 98-104. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph are possible.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds SW/NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Similar to today, sunny in the morning with some passing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Highs heat back in the triple digits Thursday through Saturday with light winds Thursday making it the most uncomfortable day. Even though it does get a few degrees hotter Friday and Saturday, winds gusting 20-30 mph will be likely so that will help. Again the humidity shouldn’t be too terribly high so heat indices should only be 2-6° above the actual temperature.

