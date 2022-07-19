Topeka man sentenced to 33 years in prison following 2003 violent rape

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for the 2003 violent rape of a woman which went unsolved for nearly 20 years.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Tuesday, July 19, Pernell Adam Mack Jr. was sentenced to prison for a 2003 violent sexual assault that remained unsolved for nearly 20 years.

On April 16, 2003, Kagay said officials were called to a home on SW Mary St. with reports of a home invasion and sexual assault. When they arrived, deputies with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office found an adult woman who reported she had come home around 3:40 a.m. when she entered her home and was grabbed from behind and put into a choke hold.

The woman told officials that two suspects were present and one put a gun to her head while the other stole cash and other items from her pockets. She said she was then “pistol whipped” before the two raped her. They then forced her to shower and eventually left the home before she called 911 and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Deputies said they processed the crime scene and collected evidence at the time of the crime, however, no leads had been found on either suspect.

Then, on Feb. 14, 2020, Kagay said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation notified the Shawnee Co. Sheriff that a match in the Combined DNA Index System had been found for the crime, which lead to the arrest of Mack Jr. after more samples were taken and tested to confirm the match.

Kagay said his office filed charges against Mack on April 2 and in May 2022, he was convicted of Rape, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Burglary.

On Friday, July 15, Kagay said that Judge Jason Geier sentenced Mack to the maximum sentence for each crime which culminate to a total of 406 months - 33 years - in prison.

Mack - who chose not to appear during the trial - was arrested in Minnesota and extradited back to Kansas for the sentencing hearing. Due to the extradition, Kagay said the Court also imposed extradition costs of $1,557.73.

