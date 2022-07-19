Topeka Fire Dept. fights house fire in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters fought a Central Topeka house fire Monday evening.

Crews were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of SW Boswell. They found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the home upon their arrival.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely, and the fire was contained by the time 13 NEWS left the scene.

We will update this story when further information is available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.