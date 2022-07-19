Staying safe in triple digit weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As another summer heat wave takes over many are finding ways to stay cool, including our friends at the Topeka Zoo.

Shanna Simpson, Animal Curator at the Topeka Zoo says “,As you can see at the golden eagle habitat we don’t have an air conditioned building for the eagle to go into, he wouldn’t go into it if we did but what we do is we do provide a mister for him and he actually loves his mister, he sits in his mister most of the day. At the end of the day today he will be dripping with water. He loves his mister, so that is how he stays cool”.

During the scorching days, cool rooms, misters and water pools are put in place to care for some of the animals that may need special attention.

“So black bears are the ones that we do keep an extra close eye on, they are darker in coloration, they do have a lot of blubber to keep them ready for winter and they have very thick coats, Simpson says.

The gage park mini train and carousel will also be seeing some changes due to the heat.

If the feels like temperature is above 100 degrees the train will not run.

And over at the rescue mission staff are taking extra steps to make sure everyone in the community has what they need.

“We continually have water in our coolers, ice water, we’ve also been doing the Pedialyte freeze pops and so we’ll go around random intermittently and see if anybody needs a freeze pop, offering shady areas for the people to wait, while they wait for showers, eat their meal from the kitchen trailer,” says Director of Homeless Outreach at TMR, Jenny Falk.

The rescue mission has a water spicket in the front of their building where people can fill bottles. They also hand out fresh fruit, and Gatorade.

“Just in the little bit of experience that I have in serving our neighbors experiencing homelessness is that the population increases over the summer months, I don’t know if there’s really an explanation for that but, yes we do see some new faces I haven’t seen since I’ve been in this position,” says Falk.

