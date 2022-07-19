Salvage yard manhunt lands two behind Jackson Co. bars

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men have been arrested after a manhunt in a Jackson Co. salvage yard following a break-in early Tuesday morning.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said officials were called to the Netawaka Salvage yard near 330th and U.S. Highway 75 with reports of a break-in around 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

When deputies arrived, they said they saw two men at the salvage yard who may be connected to the crime. Officials in the area with other agencies then secured the yard’s perimeter.

The Sheriff’s Office said it used a drone and a K9 to search the yard for the two men. It found one just east of the yard laying in a field while the other was found shortly after in a soybean field east of the property and east of the highway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives continue to process the scene as of 6:30 a.m. The investigation remains ongoing.

Assisting agencies included the Kansas Highway patrol, Kickapoo Police Department, Holton Police Dept., Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.