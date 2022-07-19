Advertisement

Salvage yard manhunt lands two behind Jackson Co. bars

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men have been arrested after a manhunt in a Jackson Co. salvage yard following a break-in early Tuesday morning.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office said officials were called to the Netawaka Salvage yard near 330th and U.S. Highway 75 with reports of a break-in around 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

When deputies arrived, they said they saw two men at the salvage yard who may be connected to the crime. Officials in the area with other agencies then secured the yard’s perimeter.

The Sheriff’s Office said it used a drone and a K9 to search the yard for the two men. It found one just east of the yard laying in a field while the other was found shortly after in a soybean field east of the property and east of the highway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives continue to process the scene as of 6:30 a.m. The investigation remains ongoing.

Assisting agencies included the Kansas Highway patrol, Kickapoo Police Department, Holton Police Dept., Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
Snyder Dane Keo
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Steven D. Stucky, died in a small airplane crash in NE Shawnee Co. on...
190th remembers pilot killed in Saturday plane crash
Cameron Lawson
Husband arrested in 2021 shooting death of wife at Milford State Park
Kirk Sexton
GoFundMe established for Saturday night shooting victim

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
90s tomorrow before warming back in the triple digits Thursday
Very hot today, slightly cooler tomorrow
K-State men's basketball drops non-conference schedule
K-State men’s basketball drops non-conference schedule
K-State's Phillips drafted by Angels
K-State’s Phillips headed to “The Show”