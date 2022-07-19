Advertisement

Political action group partners with Wichita JumpStart to sell gas for well under $3/gallon

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita drivers will get the chance to fill up for $2.38 per gallon next month. The Kansas chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with Jump Start in Wichita for the cheap gas event.

The event will take place on August 8, from 2-3:30 p.m., at the Jump Start located at 730 N. Broadway, near downtown Wichita. The $2.38/gallon is for Unleaded 87.

AFP-KS, a conservative political advocacy group, said the price represents the national average of gas on Joe Biden’s inauguration day. The event is a part of AFP’s national “The True Cost of Washington” campaign.

AFP said this is the first of three organized “The True Cost of Washington” events in Kansas.

