One hospitalized for smoke inhalation after Lawrence dentist office catches fire

FILE - Fire truck
FILE - Fire truck(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One employee at a Lawrence dentist’s office is recovering from smoke inhalation at a local hospital after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, crews were called to the Lawrence Dentist Center at 647 Country Club Terr. with reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said they saw light smoke coming from the building. They were able to quickly find and extinguish a fire in the ceiling of the basement.

According to crews, construction had just been performed before the fire and an employee had tried to extinguish it with several fire extinguishers to no avail.

LDCFM said one employee was evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene and has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

