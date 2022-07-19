Officer seriously injured after being shot during traffic stop, suspect vehicle description given

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A police officer was presumed suffering from life-threatening injuries Tuesday afternoon he was shot during a traffic stop, police said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a blue alert for the suspect vehicle, an early-model 2000s gray Ford Taurus with the Missouri temporary license number 03GU43 that expired in 2018. The tag was previously registered for a Buick, police said.

The officer was transferred to KU Medical Center after initially being taken to North Kansas City Hospital.

A Gray Ford Taurus with the Missouri temporary license number 03GU43 is the suspect vehicle in the shooting of a police officer. (MSHP)

Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said the officer was pulling a person over because of an expired temporary tag on the car when the driver fired his weapon at the officer.

A release stated the officer had initiated the traffic stop in the area of 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City.

The vehicle was headed westbound on 21st Street from Clay Street after the shooting, a blue alert issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated. Akin said that as of 12:30 p.m., there was no threat to North Kansas City.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 or local law enforcement immediately.

An officer was seriously injured after being shot near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City. (Chris Kamler, The Platte County Landmark)

A law enforcement presence was visible at North Kansas City Hospital after an officer was shot and taken to the facility on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (KCTV5, Marleah Campbell)

