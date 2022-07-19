Manhattan woman recovers in hospital after two die in SE Kan. crash

WOODSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after two others died in a crash in Southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, July 18, a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Sandra Campbell, 54, of Yates Center, was headed south on U.S. 75 as two other vehicles were headed northbound on the highway.

According to the log, Campbell’s vehicle collided with an oversized load on a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck pulling an Eagle trailer driven by Allen M. William, 56, of Manhattan. This sent Campbell in a counter-clockwise rotation crossing the centerline into the northbound lanes.

The log notes that this is when Campbell’s vehicle collided with a 2016 Ram driven by Juda A. Lake, 69, of Manhattan. Campbell’s vehicle then flipped into the east ditch as Lake’s vehicle stopped facing east.

KHP says both Campbell and William perished while Lake was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

