Manhattan Parks and Recreation face challenges hiring staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Manhattan Parks and Recreation says they have to scale back due to increased operating costs.

They say flat revenues are responsible for hiring cutbacks. They have been on a hiring freeze since 2018.

Manhattan Parks and Rec invited the public and laid out the challenges they face.

“We’ve been flat revenue and we have had reduction but a lot of it is post Covid and lack of, just everyone has a lack of ability to hire enough folks,” said Ron Fehr, Manhattan City Manager.

At the meeting, the city announced fall sports like volleyball and basketball may have different times and locations, and volunteers may play a larger role.

Some families say it could be a big adjustment-

“If I have Kaw Valley soccer, practices are Tuesday and Thursday. I have four kids if I know I have a time for one kid I can meet my other kids needs, when you sign up for parks and rec you have no idea when you are practicing, you cannot meet your other children’s needs,” said one parent.

The city said their short term goal is to increase sponsorship development and explore program fees.

Parents at the meeting said they want affordable costs.

“If you look at the value parks and rec provide, I think it’s important for our community to have an opportunity for people who may have some financial restraints and give the kids the opportunity to play in team sports. When we look at the soccer program it’s a great league and the coaches are great and my kids love it, but the reality is it’s priced out for both people most people can’t afford $300-400 for registration fees and uniforms,” said another parent.

The parks and rec advisory board did not take any action Monday night.

They say they’ll take this feedback and have further discussions.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.