Manhattan Fire wins annual ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Dept. is victorious once again in this year’s ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive.

The 19th Annual drive pitted Riley Co. EMS, Riley Co. Police Department and Manhattan Fire Department against one another in a friendly competition to see which agency could generate the most blood donations.

The Red Cross says the two day drive saw a total of 202 pints of blood donated. Each donor was able to cast a vote for their favorite agency, and officials say Manhattan Fire, once again, came out on top.

No official vote tally was provided. The Red Cross said the donations fell short of their goal of 243 pints.

This is Manhattan Fire’s 10th ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive victory, and the agency’s second consecutive.

RCPD has claimed eight victories in the past 19 years, and Riley Co. EMS has only four.

Blood supplies remain low. To set an appointment to give, click here.

