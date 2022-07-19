Advertisement

Man killed in Harper County oil field explosion

ambulance
ambulance(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATTICA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 57-year-old man died from injuries he suffered following an oil field explosion in Harper County on Tuesday.

Sheriff Tracy Chance said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m., about seven miles north of Attica. He said two men were doing some welding on a “heater treater” when the explosion occurred due to the gas built up inside. Heater Treaters are used in the oil and gas industry to help separate crude oil and water by applying heat.

Charles Webber, 57, of Bushton, died in the accident, according to the sheriff. A 27-year-old man was taken to Ascension Via Christi for treatment. The extent of his injuries and condition were not known.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
Snyder Dane Keo
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Steven D. Stucky, died in a small airplane crash in NE Shawnee Co. on...
190th remembers pilot killed in Saturday plane crash
Cameron Lawson
Husband arrested in 2021 shooting death of wife at Milford State Park
John X. Lopez, 15
5 teens in custody in connection with Montara break-in caught on camera

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
CoreFirst Bank & Trust host Greater Topeka Partnership's July Unwind event.
Unwind at CoreFirst Bank & Trust
If you drive through Kansas, you’ll see the signs — “Vote No,” “Value them Both,” or “Value her...
‘Value Them Both’ amendment has campaigns spending millions
Used cars are selling for more than the brand more MSRP -- in some cases by thousands of dollars.
With used cars prices high and inventory low, scammers are taking advantage
The outdoor tornado siren at 10th and Urish in Topeka did not sound off during Kansas'...
SNCO Emergency Management: Emergency sirens only sound in affected areas during severe weather