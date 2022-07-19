Man accused of killing man who bullied him pleads guilty to murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of killing a 41-year-old man who reportedly bullied him to a snapping point, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a 2019 stabbing death on Tuesday.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Tuesday, July 19, Andrew Timothy Evans, 43, of Topeka, was convicted in Shawnee Co. District Court for the 2019 murder of Raymond Smith, who was 41 at the time of his death.

Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2019, law enforcement officials were called to 1213 SE 33rd St. with reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they said they found Smith unresponsive with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. He later died as a result of the injuries.

A resulting investigation ended with the arrest of Evans the day after the crime. He was charged with premeditated first-degree murder immediately thereafter.

On Tuesday, Kagay said Evans pleaded guilty to Intentional Second Degree Murder. While his sentence will be decided based on his criminal history, Kagay said he expects Evans to spend about 23 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing has been set for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Multiple witnesses have reported that Smith bullied Evans for years, sometimes with a knife, until he snapped and stabbed smith repeatedly. One witness even testified that Evans had a “good name” and was known to be “mild-mannered, a cool guy.”

Evans was also convicted of two counts of burglary in Shawnee and Jackson counties in 2015.

