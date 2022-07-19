Kansas civic groups appeal decision to allow bills to stand as constitutional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Civic groups from around the Sunflower State have appealed the decision of the Court of Appeals to allow two Kansas bills to stand as constitutional.

Kansas Appleseed says on Monday, July 18, along with the League of Women Voters of Kansas, Loud Light and the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, it appealed the Kansas Court of Appeals’ April decision in League of Women Voters v. Schwab.

The Court held on April 12 that members of the four organizations do not have the standing to challenge the unconstitutionality of House Bills 2183 and 2332 during the 2021 session which overrode the vetoes of Governor Laura Kelly. The legislation established new requirements for signature verification on advanced ballots and limits on the collections of advanced ballots.

“Kansas voters rely on the League for important election information every year and currently the League in Kansas has paused all in-person voter registration activities, even ahead of our August primary elections,” Jacqueline Lightcap, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Kansas said. “In a critical election year, we need the court to strike down the law and make it clear that volunteer organizations can register voters without the threat of criminal or civil penalties.”

The Plaintiffs said they disagree because - as stated in the dissenting opinion - under the majority opinion someone in the organizations would have needed to be “arrested, charged, tried, convicted, and sentenced to prison” before the constitutionality could be challenged under the laws which make it a possible felony for a bystander to grasp legal election activities similarly to an election official.

“An Appeals Court Judge confirmed our understanding that Kansans can be arrested and charged with a felony for registering voters, yet the majority opted to dismiss the case instead of protecting Kansans and our democracy from the unconstitutional voter suppression law,” Davis Hammet, Loud Light president, said. “Now, thousands of young Kansans that Loud Light would have registered over the past year will show up on August 2nd to learn for the first time that they needed to register several weeks in advance. It’s like 2014 all over again when the state illegally suppressed over 35,000 Kansans from registering to vote.”

According to the Plaintiffs, the failure to address the unconstitutionality of the voter suppression laws, voting and fair election activities in the Sunflower State will continue to be undermined which would cause harm to civic participation and imperil democracy in the state.

“This opinion threatens the ability of organizations and individuals to bring challenges to the constitutionality of Kansas laws before their enforcement causes irreparable harm, especially impacting the fundamental right to participate in election activities and to vote, and thus Kansas Appleseed believes it must be appealed,” Teresa Woody, Kansas Appleseed litigation director, said.

The Plaintiffs noted that barriers to voting and civic participation have detrimental long-term impacts. A new report from Kansas Appleseed found there is a direct relationship between low voter turnout and community health outcomes - such as COVID-19.

The Plaintiffs also indicated that they are represented by Irigonegaray, Turney and Revenaugh LLP, Elias Law Group LLP and Perkins Coie LLP.

