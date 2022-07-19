Kansas City selects eight new players in day two of MLB Draft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was another busy day of the MLB Draft, as the Kansas City Royals add eight new members to the organization.

After selecting Gavin Cross with the ninth overall pick out of Virginia Tech and Cayden Wallace from Arkansas with the 49th pick in day one, there’s more.

Mason Barnett was the 87th overall pick from Auburn. He went 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA in his junior year. He was second on the team with 83 strikeouts.

The next Royals pick was Steven Zobac out of California with the 115th pick. Zobac became a full-time pitcher this year (junior season) where he went 4-4 with a 4.09 ERA and 72 strikeouts over 61 and two-thirds innings of work.

Redshirt Sophomore Hunter Patteson joins the Royals family out of Central Florida with the 145th pick. Patteson went 2-1 with a sparkling 1.82 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 29 and two-thirds innings on the hill.

Here are the other draft picks from day two:

6th Round, 175th pick - Ole Miss Catcher, Hayden Dunhurst

7th Round, 205th pick - Clemson RHP, Mark Anglin

8th Round, 235th pick - Walters State Community College RHP, Wesley Scott RHP

9th Round, 265 pick - Ole Miss RHP, Brandon Johnson

10th Round, 295 pick - Louisville RHP, Levi Usher

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.