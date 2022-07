LAWERENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Make that 14 new additions to Dan Fitzgerald’s roster.

KU adds sophomore Thaniel Trumper from Doane University where he had a stellar year out of the bullpen.

Trumper had a 9-0 record with a dazzling 1.15 ERA in 19 appearances with 49 strikeouts in 39 innings of the bullpen.

