K-State’s Vaughn, Lee nominated as Big 12 Athletes of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State’s Ayoka Lee and Deuce Vaughn will vie for the 2021-22 Big 12 Athlete of the Year.

The Big 12 Conference announced Saturday afternoon that Kansas State University’s Ayoka Lee and Deuce Vaughn have been nominated to take home its Athlete of the Year title.

Wildcats women’s basketball’s Ayoka Lee, a junior from Byron, Minn., was named to the 2021-22 Big 12 All-Defensive Team and was unanimously chosen to the All-Big 12 First Team. She was also named a Lisa Leslie Award Finalist, Wooden Award National Ballot Top 15 and a Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist. She’s been named as Player of the Week 14 times from 5 different organizations - including 4 times from the Big 12.

The Conference noted that Lee set the division’s single-game record with 61 points against Oklahoma in January. She is also the only player in the nation during the previous season to reach 725 or more points, 325 or more rebounds and 90 or more blocks.

K-State Football’s Deuce Vaughn, a senior from Round Rock, Texas, was the 11th player in school history to be named a Consensus All-American in 2021. He was also a finalist for the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award. He was also included in the First Team Academic All-Big 12 and CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District honoree.

The Big 12 said Vaugn ranked fourth in the nation this season with 22 total touchdowns and ranked fifth in scrimmage yards per game. It said he scored 132 points in a season, owning the record for sophomores and ranked third highest among all players.

For more information about the 2021-22 Athlete of the Year nominees, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.