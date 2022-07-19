Advertisement

K-State’s Phillips headed to “The Show”

Dylan Phillips was drafted by the Angels in the 8th Round of the 2022 MLB Draft
Dylan Phillips was drafted by the Angels in the 8th Round of the 2022 MLB Draft
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dream is coming true for K-State’s Dylan Phillips.

The outfielder and southpaw was selected in the 8th round by the Angels. Phillips is a two time All-Big 12 second team selection and posted a .283 average, with 13 homeruns and 44 RBI.

He led the team in homeruns for four straight years and set the program record with 44 long balls. He started all 58 games for the Wildcats while making 16 appearances, including one start on the bump.

Phillip’s had a 0-1 record with a solid 2.66 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 20 and one third innings of work.

This is the second straight draft the Angles have taken a Wildcat, as LHP Eric Torres was a 14th round pick last season. Phillips is now the third player in program history selected by the Angels.

