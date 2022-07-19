K-State men’s basketball drops non-conference schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new season is on the horizon, as K-State finds out some of their opponents for the 2022-2023 season.

First year head coach Jerome Tang and company begin the season welcoming former assistant Matt Figger with a home game against UTRGV November seventh.

K-State will take part in their first Cayman Islands Classic from November 21 through 23.

The Big 12/Big East battle which is slated for November 30 against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indiana while the Wildcats will host former conference foe in the Wildcat Classic at the T-Mobile December 17.

Also, K-State will have the Big 12/SEC Challenge against Florida on January 28.

To see the full schedule, click here.

