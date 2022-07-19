K-State fully accredited for 106th straight year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has received full accreditation for the 106th year in a row.

Kansas State University says on Tuesday, July 19, that its accreditation was renewed for the next 10 years by the Higher Learning Commission which notified the university that it met all criteria.

K-State noted that it has now been continuously accredited since 1916 - that is 106 years straight. It said the renewal follows the commission’s completion of a comprehensive accreditation review of the university, which ended with a campus visit by a 7-member peer review team in April.

“The feedback from the HLC peer review team is a great testimony to confirm the strengths and quality of K-State’s faculty and staff, and the education programs and services the university offers to our students,” said Chuck Taber, K-State provost and executive vice president. “Building on the foundation and success of K-State 2025 and with multiple initiatives launched/planned right before and after the arrival of President Linton, including the forthcoming new round of strategic planning activities, K-State is taking solid strides to become a more student success-centered and eminent land-grant research university.”

HLC peer reviewers indicated that K-State continues to live out its land-grant mission and fully commits to serving the public good while offering various chances to show diversity. They said the school is focused on the success of students and supports the creative development of new ideas and courses to represent a changing world.

The reviewers also noted that research is a strength for K-State with growth in physical and administrative infrastructure and has presented an impressive level of cooperation between shared governance groups and administration.

HLC also said the University mounted an effective COVID-19 response which showed its resilience and ability to take on challenges.

K-State’s next accreditation review will be held in 2032 with a remote 4-year review set for 2026.

