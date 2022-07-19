Jayhawks’ Agbaji, Emilianov nominated as Big 12 Athletes of the Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji and Alexandra Emilianov have been nominated as Big 12 Athletes of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.

The Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday, July 19, that Alexandra Emlianov and Ochai Agbaji have been nominated as 2021-22 Athletes of the Year. It will continue to announce nominees from conference schools in alphabetical order through Friday.

University of Kansas Track and Field star Alexandra Emilianov, a senior, hails from Chisinau, Moldova and is a two-time Academic All-Bg 12 First Team member and a Big 12 Champion in the discus. She went on to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and was runner-up in the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships. She has also been named the USTFCCCA Midwest Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Jayhawks Hoops’ Agbaji, a senior, comes to Lawrence from Kansas City, Mo., and was unanimously chosen as Big 12 Player of the Year and member of the All-Big 12 First Team. He has been named the NCAA and Big 12 Final Four Most Outstanding Player and was a member of the NCAA and Big 12 Final Four All-Tournament Team. He was also named a Naismith Player and Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year of the Year Finalist on the Consensus All-America First Team and Wooden All-America.

The Conference also noted that Agbaji led the Big 12 in scoring at 18.8 points per game - 51st in the nation - and made 103 3-pointers - 15th nationally. He ended his career ranked on the Kansas career list at 15th in points, 4th in 3-pointers made, 4th in 3-pointers attempted, 7th in consecutive starts and 9th in minutes played.

To see other Big 12 Athlete of the Year nominees, click HERE.

