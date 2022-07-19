Heat changes schedule for Gage Park mini-train, carousel until further notice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The excessive heat has begged Shawnee County Parks + Recreation to change the hours of the Gage Park mini-train and carousel until further notice.

On Tuesday, July 19, SCP+R said because of the excessive heat, it would temporarily change the hours for the mini-train and carousel at Gage Park to close at 2 p.m.

Starting Wednesday, and until further notice, Parks and Rec. said it would operate the train and carousel between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to SCP+R, the train does not run when the feels-like temperature reaches above 100 degrees. It said the heat can damage the mechanical system of the carousel.

