Advertisement

Garden City man arrested, accused of child pornography, filming children at local pool

The Garden City Police Department arrested William Joe Bolin on July 18 on multiple counts of...
The Garden City Police Department arrested William Joe Bolin on July 18 on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Finney County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department arrested a 57-year-old man on July 18 for child sexual exploitation.

Police said on July 7, 2022, Garden City employees received information about a man filming children at Garden Rapids at the Big Pool and livestreaming it to the internet. The information was reported to the Garden City Police Department who investigated and identified William Joe Bolin, of Garden City, Kan., as the suspect.

On July 18, 2022, the Garden City Police Department, with assistance from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), served a search warrant at Bolin’s residence at 1106 N. 12th Street. Police seized several electronic and computer-related items, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary search of the electronic items also resulted in the location of numerous items of child pornography.

Bolin was arrested while reporting to his probation officer. Bolin was booked in the Finney County Jail on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
Snyder Dane Keo
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Steven D. Stucky, died in a small airplane crash in NE Shawnee Co. on...
190th remembers pilot killed in Saturday plane crash
Cameron Lawson
Husband arrested in 2021 shooting death of wife at Milford State Park
John X. Lopez, 15
5 teens in custody in connection with Montara break-in caught on camera

Latest News

The F-15 Eagle is a tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air...
Combat Air Museum in Topeka to receive F-15 fighter jet
Boys and Girls Club of Topeka hopes to ‘Stuffs the Bus’ ahead of school year
Boys and Girls Club of Topeka hopes to ‘Stuffs the Bus’ ahead of school year
Topeka man sentenced to 33 years in prison following 2003 violent rape
Topeka man sentenced to 33 years in prison following 2003 violent rape
Man accused of killing man who bullied him pleads guilty to murder
Man accused of killing man who bullied him pleads guilty to murder
Statewide virtual job fair to be held this week
Statewide virtual job fair to be held this week