Advertisement

Former K-State star Michael Beasley joining Wildcats TBT Team

Kansas State forward Michael Beasley (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State forward Michael Beasley (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to K-State’s Purple and Black alumni TBT team, Michael Beasley is set to join the squad.

The team shared the news on social media Monday afternoon as the team prepares for the Wichita Regional with their first game July 22 against Lone Star Legends. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

He joins the likes of other former star Wildcats including Jacob Pullen and Henry Walker.

Beasley is a K-State alum and was the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He’s played 14 years of professional basketball, 11 of them in the NBA.

The Wichita Regional goes from July 22 through July 27 and those games will be aired on ESPN3.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
FILE
Victim of Saturday night shooting in Topeka identified
Douglas Co. officials search for a man last seen swimming in Clinton Lake on July 16, 2022....
Missing Swimmer’s body recovered at Clinton Lake
FILE
One dead following Sun. morning shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
FILE
Pilot killed in Saturday Shawnee Co. plane crash identified

Latest News

Kansas State men's basketball releases 2022-2023 non-conference schedule
K-State men’s basketball drops non-conference schedule
Kansas City selects eight new players in day two of MLB Draft
Dylan Phillips was drafted by the Angels in the 8th Round of the 2022 MLB Draft
K-State’s Phillips headed to “The Show”
David Spafford introduced as new Athletic Director
Emporia State officially welcomes new Athletic Director