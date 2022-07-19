Former K-State star Michael Beasley joining Wildcats TBT Team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to K-State’s Purple and Black alumni TBT team, Michael Beasley is set to join the squad.

The team shared the news on social media Monday afternoon as the team prepares for the Wichita Regional with their first game July 22 against Lone Star Legends. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

He joins the likes of other former star Wildcats including Jacob Pullen and Henry Walker.

Beasley is a K-State alum and was the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He’s played 14 years of professional basketball, 11 of them in the NBA.

The Wichita Regional goes from July 22 through July 27 and those games will be aired on ESPN3.

