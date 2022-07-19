Advertisement

Firefighter injured in 3-alarm apartment fire in W. Wichita

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Wichita Fire Department called out two alarms on a fire at the...
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Wichita Fire Department called out two alarms on a fire at the Aspen Park Apartments in west Wichita.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Fire Department confirmed a third alarm called out for an apartment fire in west Wichita and that one firefighter was seriously injured in the fight to contain it. An ambulance transported the firefighter to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition. The WFD confirmed the firefighter did suffer heat exhaustion, but should be okay. With the third alarm called on the fire at the Aspen Park Apartment Complex in the 8400 block of West Central, additional units included firefighters with Sedgwick County, neighboring communities and off-duty personnel, WFD said.

The Wichita Fire Department is on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire in the 8400 blk of W Central Ave.

The fire department reports heavy smoke coming from the Aspen Park Apartment Complex. The fire department said heavy smoke is obscuring visibility on Central east of Tyler.

Crews have gone defensive on the fire, and battling the blaze from outside the building. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

