Firefighter injured in 3-alarm apartment fire in W. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Fire Department confirmed a third alarm called out for an apartment fire in west Wichita and that one firefighter was seriously injured in the fight to contain it. An ambulance transported the firefighter to a local hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition. The WFD confirmed the firefighter did suffer heat exhaustion, but should be okay. With the third alarm called on the fire at the Aspen Park Apartment Complex in the 8400 block of West Central, additional units included firefighters with Sedgwick County, neighboring communities and off-duty personnel, WFD said.

Photos from scene of three-alarm apartment fire at Aspen Park Apartments - 8405 W Central Ave. #ictfire pic.twitter.com/Bj5qwOIVTM — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) July 20, 2022

The Wichita Fire Department is on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire in the 8400 blk of W Central Ave.

The fire department reports heavy smoke coming from the Aspen Park Apartment Complex. The fire department said heavy smoke is obscuring visibility on Central east of Tyler.

Crews have gone defensive on the fire, and battling the blaze from outside the building. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Crews are transitioning to defensive operations at Aspen Park apartment fire - 8400 blk of W Central. A third alarm is being dispatched. #ictfire #icttraffic https://t.co/HQDS59Wr2I — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) July 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.