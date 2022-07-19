Advertisement

Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives body-armor donation

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 18, shared a Facebook post with a photo of its K9, Riggs, sporting new gear from a charitable donation.(Ellsworth County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 18, shared a Facebook post with a photo of its K9, Riggs, sporting new gear from a charitable donation. The nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided Riggs with a bullet-and-stab-protective vest.

The sheriff’s office said Ruth Ciaramella of Glen Rock, NJ sponsored Riggs’ vest and on it, embroidered the words, “In Memory of Captain Anthony Ciaramella GRPD. Captain Caramella served on the Glenn Rocks Police Department for 33 years and lived in Glenn Rocks for 56 years before his death in February 2009, information from the GRPD shows.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office provided background information on Vested Interest in K9s and specs for Rigg’ new gear.

“Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States,” the sheriff’s office explained. “This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,714 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.”

You can learn more about Vested Interests in K9s or donate to the cause on the organization’s website.

