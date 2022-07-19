Advertisement

Electrical vault repairs to close lanes of downtown Topeka street for 3 weeks

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The westbound lanes of SW 9th St. will be closed in front of the Kansas Statehouse for about three weeks.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, July 25, Bettis Construction will close the westbound lanes of SW 9th St. between Jackson and Kansas Ave. for repairs on an Evergy electrical vault.

According to the City, the closure will start at the alley and head west to Jackson which will leave access to the parking garage and alley open.

The City noted that eastbound traffic will remain unimpeded and work should be completed within three weeks.

