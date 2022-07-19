Combat Air Museum in Topeka to receive F-15 fighter jet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Combat Air Museum in Topeka will receive a McDonnell Douglas F-15A Eagle fighter aircraft on Wednesday, July 20.

The jet was the seventh one of its kind built and was used to test the release of external fuel tanks and ordnance.

The National Museum of the United States Air Force offered the aircraft to the Combat Air Museum in April, and the museum began a fundraising campaign to pay for transportation and assembly of the aircraft. Donors quickly met the $27,000 goal. The museum is still attempting to raise funds to repaint the Eagle in its original flight test color scheme of air superiority blue and fluorescent orange.

The F-15 Eagle first flew in 1972 and remains in production today. F-15s have reportedly shot down 104 aircrafts with no losses throughout its time in the air.

The aircraft is expected to arrive by truck around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, but the museum said it may arrive early. To learn more about the F-15 Eagle, click here.

