Car narrowly misses optometry building in west Topeka after two-vehicle collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-car crash Tuesday afternoon sent two people to the hospital after one of the vehicles in the collision narrowly missed hitting a west-side medical building.

First-responders were sent around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday to S.W. 12th and Fairlawn, where the crash occurred.

Topeka police at the scene told 13 NEWS a red Toyota Corolla and a dark-gray Nissan Altima collided at that location.

Following the collision, the Nissan went up and over the curb near the northeast corner of the intersection, ran over a tree and came to rest about 2-feet from the southwest corner of the Deutscher Rottinghaus Oxandale Optometry office at 1140 S.W. Fairlawn.

Police said an occupant of both the Toyota and the Nissan were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital.

Neither person had injuries that were believed to be life-threatening.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The Toyota had substantial damage on its passenger side.

The front-end of the Nissan also sustained major damage.

Northbound traffic on S.W. Fairlawn was allowed to proceed through the area in the left lane.

Southbound traffic wasn’t affected by the crash.

