Boys and Girls Club of Topeka hopes to ‘Stuffs the Bus’ ahead of school year

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s time to ‘Stuff the Bus!’

The Topeka Boys and Girls Club is collecting supplies as the school year approaches.

Local law enforcement helped out as well. Topeka Police donated $500, and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office bought several items off the Club’s wishlist.

“That’s thousands of kids that are affected every year,” Club VP of Marketing and Communications Jennifer LeClair said. “Just having the community support rally around and provide those supplies is transformational, every year.”

If you want to help, visit: bgctopeka.org.

