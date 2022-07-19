After child’s death, Oceans of Fun updates life jacket safety requirements
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young girl died July 12, a week after she was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered at Oceans of Fun.
The child, whom police said was younger than 10 years old, had been found unresponsive in the Coconut Cove pool at the water park on July 5. A lifeguard was able to pull the girl out of the water, and EMS administered CPR at the location.
The girl was taken to a hospital but died seven days later.
Oceans of Fun released an updated requirement Monday afternoon for life jackets:
