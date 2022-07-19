Advertisement

Former Wakefield Fire Chief passes away

Maynord Sherbert
Maynord Sherbert(Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2022
WAKEFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - The former Fire Chief for the City of Wakefield has passed away following a career that spanned half a century.

The Kansas State Fire Fighters Association announced on Tuesday, July 19, that Maynord Sherbert - the former Fire Chief for the City of Wakefield - passed away on July 11.

KSFFA noted that Maynord served the community in various ways - as the Mayor, a City Councilman and the Fire Chief.

The Associaiton also indicated that Maynord served with the Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years and 40 of those were spent as chief.

