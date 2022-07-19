Academy Sports opens Shiner Beer giftcard giveaway until Aug. 12

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six Shiner Beer fans will go home from Academy Sports with a $500 gift card for beer following a special promotion on Aug. 12.

Academy Sports and Outdoors says it will partner with Shiner Beer to help six fans prepare for a special collaboration with a chance for free beer all year.

Academy Sports said the Six Pack of Winners will each get a $500 gift card - enough for one Shiner Bock beer for 365 days. Winners will also get special Shiner-branded gear to help celebrate their free beverages.

To enter to win, Academy said eligible contestants must register online before Aug. 12. Winners will be announced on Aug. 19 and participants are required to be 21 or older to enter.

Academy Sports noted that alcohol is not a prize - the $500 gift cards are which may be used to buy one Shiner per day.

To enter to win, click HERE.

