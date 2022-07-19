$90K sent to Kansas communities for murals, public art projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $90,000 in funds will be given to 14 Kansas communities to paint murals and erect other public art pieces in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, July 19, that 14 communities will be awarded funds through the Office of Rural Prosperity’s Rural Mural and Public Art grant program.

Gov. Kelly noted that the $90,000 in grants will enable communities with less than 10,000 residents to create new murals and public art projects to beautify their gathering spaces and serve as new tourist attractions.

“By funding the creation of murals and public art in communities across Kansas, we want to celebrate the beauty of our state and highlight everything our small towns have to offer,” Kelly said.

The Governor indicated that each project requires a 1:1 match from the community. She said 75% of the grant funds will be gifted up front as several city projects plan to start within the next two weeks.

“Rural Kansas has the opportunity to be a more popular tourist destination, which will promote economic growth in the smallest of Kansas communities,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “The development of high-quality destinations and improved infrastructure across the state will make these featured attractions more valuable and easier to reach than ever before.”

Kelly noted that organizations to be awarded funds are as follows:

City of Caldwell - $9,100

City of Chanute - $9,000

Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation - $10,000

Community Arts Council of Council Grove - $1,500

Community Foundation of Dickinson County, Inc. - $1,500

Ellsworth county Economic Development Corporation - $10,000

City of Girard - $500

Jackson County/Jackson County Tourism Council - $8,400

Meade County Historical Society Museum - $7,000

Mitchell County Strong, Inc. - $10,000

Stepping Up, Inc. - $4,500

Seneca Downtown Impact, Inc. - $750

Wallace County Foundation - $7,750

Wilson Tourism Hub, Inc. - $10,000

