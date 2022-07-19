Advertisement

70 cows loose on Florida highway after trailer fire

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A group of cows forced part of the Florida Turnpike to shut down Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol says a cattle hauler with dozens of cows caught fire in Osceola County.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road and opened the trailer so the animals could escape the smoke and flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured, but crews had to wrangle about 70 cows.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
Snyder Dane Keo
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Steven D. Stucky, died in a small airplane crash in NE Shawnee Co. on...
190th remembers pilot killed in Saturday plane crash
Cameron Lawson
Husband arrested in 2021 shooting death of wife at Milford State Park
Kirk Sexton
GoFundMe established for Saturday night shooting victim

Latest News

Day one of the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter started Monday with an opening...
Parkland shooter's penalty trial begins
Salvage yard manhunt lands two behind Jackson Co. bars
Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
70 cows loose on Florida Turnpike after trailer fire
A sign a King's Cross railway station warns of train cancellations due to the heat in London,...
UK shatters its record for highest temperature