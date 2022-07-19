5 teens in custody in connection with Montara break-in caught on camera

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four teenaged boys and one teenaged girl are in custody in connection with a break-in in Topeka’s Montara neighborhood that was caught on camera, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said late Monday.

In a news release posted to social media Monday, Sheriff Brian Hill said two 15-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were arrested Friday. They were booked into Shawnee Co. Juvenile Dept. of Corrections on charges including aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Hill says authorities are still looking for John Lopez, 15. He was identified through surveillance video of the July 8 burglary in the 6600 block of SW Shadyvale Lane.

The homeowner gave authorities security videos showing four male suspects in their home. Authorities say five guns were stolen.

The video was posted to social media. Sheriff Hill says that led to several tips which helped their investigation.

Anyone with information on where Lopez is should contact Det. Colton Johnson, 785-251-2529. Tips also may be made anonymously to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or online at www.topekacrimestoppers.org.

This incident is still under investigation.

