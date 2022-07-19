Advertisement

$2.5K paint-sprayer, hose stolen from Manhattan storage unit

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for clues after a $2,500 paint sprayer and hose were stolen from a Manhattan storage unit.

The Riley Co. Police Department police activity log indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, July 18, officers were called to the 500 block of Stone Dr. in Manhattan with reports of burglary and criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, Highland Ridge Apartments and a 26-year-old male reported that a storage unit had been broken into and an Ultra 395 PCE paint sprayer and hose were stolen resulting in about a $2,500 loss.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
Snyder Dane Keo
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Steven D. Stucky, died in a small airplane crash in NE Shawnee Co. on...
190th remembers pilot killed in Saturday plane crash
Cameron Lawson
Husband arrested in 2021 shooting death of wife at Milford State Park
John X. Lopez, 15
5 teens in custody in connection with Montara break-in caught on camera

Latest News

FILE - Health care
500+ advocacy groups endorse legislation to improve health care access
Shiner Beers
Academy Sports opens Shiner Beer giftcard giveaway until Aug. 12
FILE - Willie the Wildcat with the outgoing and incoming presidents of Kansas State University,...
K-State fully accredited for 106th straight year
Maynord Sherbert
Former Wakefield Fire Chief passes away