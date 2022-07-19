$2.5K paint-sprayer, hose stolen from Manhattan storage unit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for clues after a $2,500 paint sprayer and hose were stolen from a Manhattan storage unit.

The Riley Co. Police Department police activity log indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, July 18, officers were called to the 500 block of Stone Dr. in Manhattan with reports of burglary and criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, Highland Ridge Apartments and a 26-year-old male reported that a storage unit had been broken into and an Ultra 395 PCE paint sprayer and hose were stolen resulting in about a $2,500 loss.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

