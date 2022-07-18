Advertisement

Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting on Kickapoo Reservation

Snyder Dane Keo
Snyder Dane Keo(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Brown Co. have identified the victim and suspect in a fatal shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation Sunday morning.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says Stryder Keo, 32, was booked into the Brown Co. Jail for suspicion of Murder in the First Degree.

Merchant says around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Firefly on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located William Blacksmith, 35, unresponsive in the yard. Merchant said Blacksmith had been shot multiple times.

Keo was located at his home on the reservation and was taken into custody without incident.

Merchant says the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which is being coordinated by the Brown Co. Attorney’s Office and FBI.

Sheriff Merchant said it is standard policy for the FBI to be involved in high-level crimes that happen on tribal land and involved tribal members.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
FILE
Victim of Saturday night shooting in Topeka identified
Douglas Co. officials search for a man last seen swimming in Clinton Lake on July 16, 2022....
Missing Swimmer’s body recovered at Clinton Lake
FILE
One dead following Sun. morning shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
FILE
Pilot killed in Saturday Shawnee Co. plane crash identified

Latest News

Kirk Sexton
GoFundMe established for Saturday night shooting victim
Angela Ackerman is survived by her husband, Brian, and their two children.
Special blood drive to be held in honor of Topeka woman
Manhattan woman accused of threatening man with knife during domestic dispute
Kansas gas prices continue to fall