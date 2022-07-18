Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting on Kickapoo Reservation

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Brown Co. have identified the victim and suspect in a fatal shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation Sunday morning.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says Stryder Keo, 32, was booked into the Brown Co. Jail for suspicion of Murder in the First Degree.

Merchant says around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Firefly on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located William Blacksmith, 35, unresponsive in the yard. Merchant said Blacksmith had been shot multiple times.

Keo was located at his home on the reservation and was taken into custody without incident.

Merchant says the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which is being coordinated by the Brown Co. Attorney’s Office and FBI.

Sheriff Merchant said it is standard policy for the FBI to be involved in high-level crimes that happen on tribal land and involved tribal members.

No other information has been released.

