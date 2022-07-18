Advertisement

Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Toys “R” Us is making a comeback just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The iconic toy store went bankrupt and sold all its stores in 2018, but soon there will be a store within-a-store in every Macy’s in the United States.

It’s part of an expanded partnership with the toy retailer’s current parent company, WHP Global.

The stores will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to up to 10,000 square feet in flagship stores in big cities. Square footage may expand during the peak holiday season.

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

The rollout starts late this month and goes through October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
FILE
Victim of Saturday night shooting in Topeka identified
Douglas Co. officials search for a man last seen swimming in Clinton Lake on July 16, 2022....
Missing Swimmer’s body recovered at Clinton Lake
FILE
One dead following Sun. morning shooting on Kickapoo Reservation
FILE
Pilot killed in Saturday Shawnee Co. plane crash identified

Latest News

A well-known field artist has fans of the hit Netflix show, “Stranger Things”, on the edge of...
‘It gives a whole other perspective to art’: 12-year-old helps build ‘Stranger Things’ field mural
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
On Monday, July 18, 2022 relatives and family members arrive on the first day of the sentencing...
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland, Fla., gunman
Grieving parents believe stillborn baby's remains were thrown away at funeral home
The House Jan 6th committee looks at the extremist groups involved in the 2021 riot.
Programming Notice: Big Brother bumped to Friday for Jan. 6th hearing coverage