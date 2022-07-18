Topeka Public Schools expands refugee welcome center to help Ukraine families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools has expanded its focus on welcoming students and families from Ukraine.

The district established a central location in 2017 for refugee families to access school registration and other services.

This year, USD 501 staff are able to go out and meet families where it is more convenient for them. The district has also established a system of feeder schools geared toward Ukrainian students to help them meet other families from Ukraine.

