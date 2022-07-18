Statewide virtual job fair to be held this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced a statewide virtual job fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, will take place from 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20 until Thursday, July 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Kansas has been conducting virtual job fairs since the beginning of 2020 with hundreds of employers and job seekers participating. Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, and interview with employers participating in the event.

“In June, Kansas reported the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history at 2.3%, while the rest of the nation holds steady, a testament to the KANSASWORKS team’s efforts,” Governor Kelly said.

Registration is required for participation in the virtual job fair, regardless of previous participation.

Candidates can participate via any digital device. To register for the job fair, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.