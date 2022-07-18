Special blood drive to be held in honor of Topeka woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An American Red Cross Blood drive will be held in memory of Angela Ackerman, a Topeka woman who lost her battle with cancer in 2021.

The blood drive will take place from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Topeka Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Angela Ackerman was diagnosed with cancer in September 2020 and passed away July 2, 2021 at the age of 36, leaving behind her husband, Brian, as well as two children.

During her treatment, she received blood, blood platelets, and multiple blood transfusions.

“We are so grateful for this precious time we had with Angela and would like to give back to others who are in need of blood donations,” a family friend of the Ackerman’s said. “She mentioned many times that she was so thankful to donors that allowed her to receive this blood.”

