Simmons Pet Food to invest $115 million in Emporia, Edgerton

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Simmons Pet Food announced plans for a fourth high-speed canning line at its Emporia facility, as well as a new pet food distribution facility in Edgerton.

“The fourth line in Emporia will be capable of producing 60,000 pounds per hour and will expand the total annual plant output to more than 70 million cases (1.6 billion units) by early 2024,” Scott Salmon, president of Simmons Pet Food, said.

The company also announced it will be investing in a new distribution hub in Edgerton to that will open later this year.

“We are thrilled to establish a 750,000 square foot distribution hub in nearby Edgerton, Kansas,” Chad Morris, senior vice president of supply chain at Simmons, said. “Edgerton is an ideal location for new warehouse capacity and automated packaging operations to streamline the distribution of product to our customers throughout the U.S.”

Altogether, the Emporia and Edgerton projects represent a $115 million investment and officials say it will create 177 jobs.

Simmons Pet Food’s Emporia facility opened its doors in 1998 and expanded in 2019 as part of a $60 million project.

