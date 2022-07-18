Salvation Army hands out free fans collected at Westlake Hardware

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army gave out nearly 200 fans Monday in Topeka.

The Salvation Army and Westlake Hardware pulled together 190 fans to hand out to the community, at no charge. People picking up their fans are grateful for the help with temperatures, and bills, rising.

“Your AC can go high in this weather, and if you want to keep the AC down you use a window fan to help,” said Janet Fisher, who picked up a fan herself.

“A lot of them don’t have air conditioning and those that do, because of rising costs, keep the thermostat at a higher level,” said Shelley Robertson, from the Salvation Army.

Westlake customers over the last month rounded up their purchases to help pay for the fans.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.