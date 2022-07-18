Programming Notice: Big Brother bumped to Friday for Jan. 6th hearing coverage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those hoping to catch CBS’ weekly eviction episode of Big Brother will have to wait another day.

CBS announced Monday that the episode of Big Brother originally scheduled to air on Thursday, July 21st has been moved to Friday, July 22nd. The episode will air at 7 p.m., followed by Blood & Treasure at 8 p.m.

A House committee’s prime-time hearing Thursday will offer “the most compelling evidence yet” of then-President Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty” on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection, with new witnesses detailing his failure to stem an angry mob storming the Capitol, committee members said Sunday.

The shift in programming is due to CBS News coverage of the House Select Committee’s public hearings on Jan. 6th, which will air from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 21st.

WIBW has no control over CBS programming changes. Viewers are encouraged to reach out to CBS directly should they have concerns over the programming changes listed above.

Click Here to Send CBS Feedback

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.