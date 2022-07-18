Paralympian finds new love in Boccia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After retiring a few months back from Wheelchair Tennis, 42-year-old Wichita native Nick Taylor is finding a new way to challenge himself.

Taylor played Wheelchair Tennis for 25 years but Boccia is a sport he picked up a few years ago.

“The mental side of the sport is incredibly alike and it’s so much about strategy, when to be aggressive, when to play defense, how to get in your opponents head,” Taylor said.

He started playing wheelchair tennis at the age of 13 and wanted to compete in sports while in high school.

He’s won three gold medals along with a silver and bronze medal competing in the Paralympic Games in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Taylor was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis which is a condition that affects the joints. He says he has no biceps, little triceps and very limited range of motion.

That’s where he told 13 Sports he wants to change the narrative.

“By me doing it motivates them to want to be able to do more or try more things, I think that’s great and really important,” he said.

13 Sports asked Taylor how he fell in love with Boccia. His answer was pretty simple.

“I’m just an insanely competitive person. I can turn eating a bowl of mashed potatoes into a competition if you want me to,” he said.

That competitive fire is also noticed by Topeka Boccia coach Cathy Drobny who coaches the team called the “Green Monsters.”

She says she’s known Taylor since he was a kid and helped recruit him to play Boccia after he retired from Wheelchair Tennis. She says she admires one particular thing.

“His work ethic in the sport, he practices incessantly and his skills change between every competition, it’s amazing,” Drobny said.

Even when he doesn’t play, Taylor is coaching. He says he’ll most definitely be back.

“To be honest, I didn’t know a lot about the Sunflower State Games prior to this but I think they’re a great event and just provide a lot of opportunities for people,” Taylor said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.