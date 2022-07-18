Monday night forecast: Very hot and mostly sunny Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a hot day today, temperatures will fall through the 80s this evening, and lows should be in the upper 60s to low 70s overnight under a clear sky. Tuesday is shaping up to be dangerously hot with highs near or above 100° across the entire state of Kansas. With elevated humidity, the air will feel like 102-109° during the afternoon.

A weak cold front is on track to move through the area Tuesday night, but no rain is expected. Temperatures may be ever-so-slightly cooler for the middle of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday.

Triple-digit numbers will be quick to return. Multiple consecutive days with high temperatures at or above the century mark are expected from Thursday through the weekend. Morning lows could be near 80° for Saturday and Sunday. Rain appears unlikely over the next 8 days, but a few isolated storm chances may eventually be added to the forecast for late this week or early next week.

Stay hydrated over the next several days to beat this extreme heat, and if possible, take frequent breaks inside with air conditioning.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Low 69. Winds SE/S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; very hot. High 100. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High 96F. Winds N at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny; very hot. High 100F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

